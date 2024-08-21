Not just the double mandate. At the center of the clash between Beppe Grillo and Giuseppe Conte is also the future of the symbol of the 5 Star Movement: for the guarantor and co-founder of the M5S, the name and the five-star banner represent “irreplaceable pillars” of his political creature; Conte, on the other hand, does not consider the symbol of the Movement an unshakeable totem and invites members to express their opinion also on a possible re-branding of the M5S in view of the constituent assembly scheduled for this autumn.

Enrico Maria Nadasi, a Genoese accountant and long-time friend of Grillo, has no doubts: “The symbol of the Movement is Beppe’s and has always been his”he points out to Adnkronos: “That sign – he explains – has had its own evolution, with the addition of the wording ‘2050’. But as happens with cars, the models can change: the factory remains the same. The DNA is Grillo’s”. Nadasi is also the secretary of the old 2013 5 Star Movement Association, ‘replaced’ in 2017 by a new legal entity but still existing. As can be read in the latest budget signed by Nadasi and Grillo himself, the shareholders’ meeting has resolved to keep alive the activity of the Association “owner of the symbols of the 5 Star Movement and the domains www.beppegrillo.it and www.movimento5stelle.it”.

Two different visions compared

For Grillo’s accountant, the situation that has arisen within the Movement with the tensions between ‘the Elevated’ and ‘the people’s lawyer’ “is certainly very complicated. We need to wait and see what happens. There are two different visions, we are waiting for this constituent assembly…”. On his blog, the 5-Star Movement guarantor intervened once again to shield the rule of the double mandate and the symbol. “It seems to me that Grillo has listed the foundations, the pillars of the Movement. The rule of the double mandate was born as the DNA of the M5S. It is a principle designed to prevent those vested interests that occur in other parties, where there are many people who live exclusively on politics”. Is the Conte-Grillo dispute at risk of degenerating into a split? “I don’t know about that, the issue is that those indicated by Grillo are insurmountable pillars. Developing different solutions means distorting the Movement”.

Conte has deferred to the decision of the members, but for Nadasi the constituent assembly risks becoming “an adventurous thing”: “In political parties, when a congress or assembly is called, delegates representing the territories participate and vote. Their statute provides for this. In the case of the Movement, there are no delegates, there never have been”. So, is the final vote at risk of not being representative? “And who knows…” replies the accountant.

Today the president of the M5S has launched the first step of the constituent process. In the first phase, members are invited to suggest “strategic needs and objectives” on which the Movement “should focus its political action in the years to come”: contributions must be sent by September 6. A deliberative phase is planned to follow, while the third and final phase, that of the actual assembly, “will take place in a composite manner (participation with physical presence or online) and will see the participation of a panel of experts, moments of political debate, the illustration of the proposals and their voting through online consultation”, writes Conte on the Movement’s blog. One of the passages of the post is indirectly dedicated to Grillo: “We must face this path with courage and determination, looking to the future, without dwelling on a past that does not return. The country, today more than ever, ‘needs’ the Movement”. (by Antonio Atte)