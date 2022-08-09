Di Battista: “Conte is a gentleman, he really cares about the country’s interest”

“I don’t think there are the conditions for my candidacy in the next political elections”. To announce it is Alessandro Di Battista. “In recent days – explains the former M5s deputy – many have expressed their opinion on my possible candidacy. I have read your comments and thank you for your suggestions and for your esteem. In these days I have done all the steps I considered necessary to make an in-depth decision. As you can imagine it wasn’t easy “.

M5s, Di Battista is called out. Video, ‘I’m not like them’ – A video shot in the cockpit of the family car, complete with a child seat in the background, in the back seat. Alessandro Di Battista chooses a location like an ordinary man – of course, with an announcement on social media to act as a ‘trailer’ for the video being put online, complete with a countdown marked by a growing music – for a long-awaited announcement: not is a candidate for upcoming policies. He has something for everyone, “thank God I’m not like these people who are jostling for a seat.” However, he acknowledges Giuseppe Conte that “for me he is an honest man who really cares about the interest of the country” but aligns “those who do not want me”: “Above all Grillo, who directed M5s towards the government of the gathering” . And lightning also on Di Maio, ‘protected’ at the time of the rush to political leader from the ostracism denounced by Di Battista against himself “because it was a shame to say that I had the approval of him three times”.

Di Battista: I’m not under ‘father master’ Grillo – “I do not trust Beppe Grillo, who is still, in part, as a father master. And I am not under Beppe Grillo”. Thus, in a passage of his video on social media to announce his no to a possible candidacy with M5s, Alessandro Di Battista.



