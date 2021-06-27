A woman splits the 5 Star Movement and causes a fight Giuseppe Conte, Beppe Grillo is Davide Casaleggio. Is called Nina Monti. Songwriter, webmaster, activist and journalist, Monti has been defined “The new 5-star Casalina”. Or at least this would like the bearded guru Grillo. For many, Monti is worth keeping an eye on because she has become a central character in the staff of the Genoese comedian. And he would like to put it in the new 5 Star Movement – 2050 di Conte (provided that the lawyer does not leave first) to continue to have an eye and an ear inside the pentastellati.

As he wrote The newspaperin fact, it was she who accompanied him by car in front of the Chinese embassy on 11 June, on the occasion of the last meeting of the Guarantor with Li Junhua, head of Beijing diplomacy in Italy, in the middle of the G7 in Cornwall. Appointment – the one with Chinese diplomacy – deserted by Giuseppe Conte.

TO Rocco Casalino Grillo gave the blow a few days ago to Montecitorio in the show that caused the break with the former premier. “I have been in communication for a lifetime”, Rocco “must also speak with me not only with Conte”, he pointed out. Yes, because after two and a half years as spokesperson forPeople’s Advocate, Casalino is now considered a loyalist of Conte. And it is right on the communication, in addition to the role of guarantor, that the clash between Grillo and Conte is taking place. In the new statute drawn up by the former premier Grillo he would no longer have a say.

In a 2012 interview by Italian politics Nina Monti said: “I believe that to achieve a change we must start from a new mentality, from an approach to life with greater morals and respect. Unfortunately, the Italian mentality has always been linked to an individualistic culture, which tends to preserve the advantages of one or groups of people; I hope that a renewed social feeling will be reached, for the common and unconditional good of all ”. Up LinkedIn figure like Deputy Editor At Beppe Grillo’s Blog.

But as mentioned she is also a singer-songwriter. Among his songs stands out “Indignant again “, title that contains the password of the Movement. Two discs in 2010 and 2018. Daughter of art: dad Maurizio was a singer and lyricist for Patty Pravo, contributing to great hits such as “For a doll” and “Pazza idea.” Crazy idea yes … like believing that there is still a political future with Grillo.