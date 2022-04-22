Di Battista reinvents himself as a teacher. The former grillino increasingly multitasking

Alessandro Di Battista it becomes “professor of politics“. The former grillino will hold a online politics course and for the fastest to register, it will all cost just a little 39 euros. On social networks the official announcement of the initiative. “Learn the strategies more effective to be used in the election campaign to get the best result at elections from June“. The” extraordinary communicator ” By Battista– we read in the Press – as defined on the site that advertises the course, “for the first time participate as professor“and” shares the his experience“. Quite short, to tell the truth, but in the era in which pop and media politics has dominated the imagination of voters, what counts – and he has them, and how – are above all the visibility And the exposure.

Coming to the course contenthowever – continues La Stampa – of revolutionary (the attribute that Dibba has always favored) not is found much. A very basic program of subjects, which mixes instruments of the election campaign premodern (how they make up one slogan and even a flyer), modern (as you are on TV), and postmodern (use politic of Instagram). The course fits perfectly with the political marketinginducing Di Battista to reinvent himself as well as trainer for a remote audience who wants to try their hand at administrative or, perhaps, just wants to enjoy the thrill interaction virtual with the celebrity.

