M4: the municipality of Milan decides on total control of the subway

The the municipality of Milan will acquire full control of the company concessionaire of the M4 metro line. The City Council approved yesterday evening the changes to the statutes of the subsidiary Atm SpA and of the subsidiary SPV Linea M4 SpA, functional to the operation and proposed by theCouncilor for Budget and Heritage, Emmanuel Conte.



“The objectives of efficiency and sustainability, both environmental and economic and social, of this Administration – states Conte – find expression in the operation that we have approved. The choice to make it public, as are the other historic metropolitan lines of the city , a strategic infrastructure connected to Linate airport, puts us in a position to respond to the new mobility needs of Milan, as a metropolis and as a national hub for trade and transit, in the current economic context of public finance. and the competence of Atm, also demonstrated in the recent management operation of the Thessaloniki Metrowill allow us to work on two important benefits: improving the powers of direction and control in management and reducing the financial burdens connected to the M4″.

Acquisition of 31% of M4 SpA by ATM

With the'approval of the resolutiona, the Azienda Trasporti Milanesi, 100% controlled by the Municipality of Milan, can complete the acquisition of 31% of M4 SpA, whose mission is the construction, maintenance and technical, administrative, economic and financial management of the new Milan metro line and the provision of the related public transport service, under concession from the Municipality. The acquisition concerns all the shares owned by the private shareholders of M4, currently owned by the municipality of Milan, which holds 66.67%, Atm SpA with 2.33%, Webuild Italia SpA with 9.63%, Partecipazioni Italia SpA (Webuild Group) with 9.63%, Hitachi Rail STS SpA with 11.29%, Ansaldo Breda SpA with 0.10%, Mer Mec STE Srl with 0.24%, SIRTI SpA with 0.10%. According to the project presented to the Administration by Atm, the acquisition will take place earlier than the timescales envisaged by the existing shareholders' agreements between the shareholders of M4, which require Atm to take possession of 35% of the private share upon release of the Nulla precludes the exercise, expected for September 2024, and gives it the right to continue acquisitions in the two years following the definitive testing of the Blue line.

ATM will purchase 29.2% of M4 by December 31st

The anticipated operation will be divided into two phases: Atm will purchase the 29.2% of M4 by next December 31st and the residual share of 1.8% after testing of the line. In fact, the construction partners are required, according to the Public Contracts Code, to participate in the company until the works testing certificate is issued. Until then, they can reduce their actions in proportion to the progress of the works, which is estimated as of December 31st equal to 94%. After testing, private builders will cease to be members. The operation will have no impact on the role that the construction partners have assumed in relation to the procurement contract for the construction of the blue line, signed on 22 December 2014. As for governance, following the operation the delegations to the president will remain unchanged , designated by the Municipality, and to the managing director, who will no longer be an expression of the construction partners but of Atm. To represent the private shareholders, until the sale of the residual 1.8% stake, the appointment of a Observer within the Board of Directors without voting rights.

Webuild's note: “The entire stake in M4 has been sold to Atm for 141.3 million euros”

A note from Webuild explains some details of the operation: Webuild has sold to ATM its entire shareholding in SPV Linea M4 SpA, the company concessionaire for the design, construction and management of the M4 line of the Milan metro, for a total cash consideration equal to to 141.3 million euros. The sale, states a group press release, in addition to representing an opportunity for capital rotation also with a view to possible new investments, constitutes a further step forward within the Group's strategy illustrated with the Roadmap to 2025 “The Future is Now”, which involves the valorization and monetization of non-strategic assets. The agreement was signed between the public transport management company Atm and private partners, including the subsidiaries Webuild Italia (9.63% share) and Partecipazioni Italia SpA (9.63%).

The M4 line: in 12 minutes from the center to Linate

In recent months, the note recalls, the first sections were delivered for the connection in just 12 minutes between the center of Milan, with the San Babila station, and Linate airport. In the next few days, the surface areas of Corso Europa and Piazza Tricolore will be returned to the citizens after a careful plan of urban regeneration activities, which will be followed by the delivery of the areas of Largo Augusto in the first months of 2024. The distance between the two terminus of Linate and San Cristoforo equal to 15 km will be covered in 30 minutes of travel; following the entry into operation of the M4, the metro will be able to transport 24,000 people/hour in each direction, for an expected total of 86 million passengers per year. The works on the entire line are nearing completion with a progress that has exceeded 90% and the delivery of all stops is expected by the end of 2024.

