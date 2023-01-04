The new year has officially started in the world of cinema, since in one more day the long-awaited premiere M3GAN, thriller tape that introduces us to a doll managed by artificial intelligence. And although productions of this type are not usually as relevant as before, it seems that this new film has come to break the mold.

This is reflected on the page Rotten Tomatoes, which compiles different reviews from media specialized in cinema and entertainment, all to average the ratings given to these projects. And for these moments, it is a surprise that the adaptation has on the site a 97% of qualification, something that was not expected in any way.

Here are some comments from different journalists towards the tape:

Collider’s Alyse Wax:

M3GAN could become the evil one of 2023. It doesn’t have a twist, but it is a weird and crazy movie. Director Gerard Johnstone knocked it out of the park with his second movie. It’s not traditionally scary, but it’s existentially scary.

Grace Randolph from Beyond The Trailer:

Terminator meets Clueless! Surprisingly Good – An excellent horror comedy that works on all levels. Not only is it scary and funny, but it also offers interesting commentary on a number of topics.

Derek Smith from Slant Magazine:

There’s enough sardonic humor to keep the proceedings edgy enough, but it’s hard not to wish that the filmmakers had taken a cue from their namesake villain and really pushed things beyond the bounds of good taste.

Pete Hammond from Deadline Hollywood Daily:

With a refreshing willingness to camp, the filmmakers don’t take any of this too seriously and the conclusion is satisfying, though you can instantly imagine the possibilities of the sequel.

Remember that M3GAN the next one opensor January 5 in theaters.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly, horror films change as life progresses, and it is striking that M3GAN has done so well. In the end, the public will also have a say when it finally comes out in theaters.