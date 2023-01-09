M3GAN It is one of the great surprises of the year. The horror movie had a low budget, so it shouldn’t be a big surprise to hear that it has already become a box office hit. Now, and as expected, a sequel to M3GAN It would already be in development.

According to Deadline, the new film produced by James Wan would be the beginning of a new horror series. The report mentions that the idea of ​​a sequel to M3GAN it was approved even before it was revealed that the film generated more than $30 million dollars last Friday.

Unfortunately, at the moment it is unknown what the address of this tape would be. However, considering the end of M3GAN, its creators have the opportunity to create a sequel in different directions. We can only wait and see what the future of this new and interesting horror saga will be. On related topics, these are the reviews of M3GAN.

Editor’s Note:

It’s nice to see a new property, even one that is clearly inspired by ideas that have proven successful in the past, get a good reception and spark more interesting ideas. Now we can only wait and see if the sequel to M3GAN presents something new.

Via: Deadline