Blumhouse Productions – the movie company behind some of the last two decades’ biggest horror movie hits – is establishing a new gaming division focused on publishing indie horror games for PC, consoles, and mobile.

Since its formation in 2000, Blumhouse Productions has been the brains behind a steady stream of successful horror movies and franchises – including Paranormal Activity, Sinister, Insidious, The Purge, and Get Out – and the company is now looking to bring its horror expertise to video games, with the creation of Blumhouse Games.

This new division will partner with independent game developers to produce and publish “original, horror-themed games for console, PC and mobile audiences” (thanks bloodydisgusting), and will adopt a similar low-budget model to that of its movie wing, targeting titles with sub-$10m budgets.

Blumhouse Games’ newly appointed president is Zach Wood, a former video game producer with credits on the likes of The Unfinished Swan at Sony Santa Monica and Prey: Mooncrash at Arkane Studios, while Don Sechler – former global head of business operations, planning, and strategy at PlayStation – will serve as CFO.

“There’s a unique opportunity for horror and genre in the indie game space,” Wood said in a statement accompanying today’s news, “and I’m thrilled about teaming up with Blumhouse to meaningfully leverage the company’s brand, reputation, and creative talent.”