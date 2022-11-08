Since Volvo no longer does fast stations, other brands should take over. Like this M3 Touring with 650 hp.

You know what’s unfortunate? There are hardly any more fast Volvo station wagons. You used to have several V60s and V70s that you had to be wary of on the Autobahn. Especially if they were taken care of by Heico Sportiv, MR Sweden, ERST or another specialist.

Volvo has almost completely turned its back on the fast station wagon market, but BMW has embraced it. For example, there will soon be another BMW M5 Touring and recently there is the BMW M3 Touring of the current G8X generation. At BMW you can choose from one version: the M3 Touring Competition with xDrive. Logically, that also fits best with the concept of the car, although we hope for an M3 Touring with manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. Indeed, slightly less intense than what you can get now.

more intense!

If you want a more intense BMW M3 Touring than the xDrive Competition, that is of course possible. Manhart is eager to get some parts ready for the station wagon variant of the BMW M3, which will then Manhart MH3 650 Touring is called. That in itself is not strange, because in technical terms the M3 Touring is equal to the M3 Competition and M4 Competition.

The modifications are therefore largely the same. In order to be able to hear the six-cylinder better, Manhart has developed not one, but two sports exhaust systems. One with 300-cell sports cat, retaining OPF (gasoline particulate filter) and one with 200-cell sports cat with OPF delete. The first is due to the German TüV, the second is not. After modifications to the turbos (larger blades) and a modified ECU, the power is 650 hp! The torque is 800 Nm.

M3 Touring with 650 hp

The exterior embellishments should be your thing. There is a lot of carbon for the diffuser, splitter, roof spoiler and side skirts. Oh yes, Manhart’s signature 21-inch Concave 1 rims are present. Of course, the typical golden striping is not missing. To be quite honest, that black looks really good on the M3. Then the nose is a little less noticeable. Of course there are also solutions for this.

You can order all parts for this M3 Touring with 650 hp via the website of manhart. Incidentally, you can also opt for the MH3 600, which only has the ECU tuning and not the turbos. Hopefully they will have some more images of the device soon as well. And hopefully more tuned M3 Tourings are coming. Oh, and hopefully Volvo now sees that this is actually their market and they’ll hit back with a mother of all fast station wagons.

