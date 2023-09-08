The M3 Sedan (E46) is a special car that is remarkably unobtrusive.

The BMW M3 has been one of the most coveted cars in the world for years. One of the reasons is because they are cars that can do anything. They can be used daily and you can have fun with them. A problem that the undersigned has never understood: why on earth would you choose the coupe? It is tighter in the back and two doors less. This while the 3 Series coupe is not substantially lighter (or nicer) than the sedan. After all, you’re dealing with the competition. If you are going to settle for a small rear seat and two doors, there are suddenly completely different competitors, such as the (enter the relevant generation of the Porsche 911 here).

There has been an M3 sedan of the E36, E92, F80 and G80 generations. The first M3 was only available as a coupe and convertible. BMW entered racing with a two-door, so the homologation copies were too. For some reason there has never been an M3 Sedan from the E46. That was a very handsome sedan. According to some, even one of the most successful of its time. Why wasn’t that a sedan?

BMW M3 Saloon (E46)

We know that BMW once drew a prototype M3 Touring of the E46 generation, but that car never got beyond that stage. Fortunately, none of this is rocket science. With a little home work you can of course make your ideal M3 Sedan (E46) with a 3 Series sedan body and an M3 powertrain.

The car you see in the pictures started its career as a BMW 320i Sedan. This car is then equipped with all parts of an M3: engine, chassis, transmission, brakes, wheels, diff: everything. The exterior parts have also been transferred. So the four fist-thick exhausts, bumpers, wheel arch extensions and the hood.

Incidentally, a piece of art has been delivered, because the rear style overflowing into the wide rear screens were never built in Munich. One had to combine style with a sedan with the wide fenders of the coupe.

Stahlgrau

It is a very understated M3 Sedan (E46). There is a badge on the back (which is placed too low, but a @amghans, eh, @kniesoor who pays attention to that). The car is running in Stahlgrau metallic and has the small 18 inch rims (which makes the car considerably more pleasant to drive). The interior is black leather, so nothing special here either. Fortunately, the transmission is the six-speed manual, you also see a lot of SMGs, BMW’s robotized manual gearbox.

Yes, it is a right-hand drive copy that is auctioned through Car and Classic, so you should actually convert that too. Given the mileage of 154,000 km, you could consider that. Disadvantage: given the boring performance, no one will care about it, but that is perhaps also the charm. Interested? You can view the advertisement here.

