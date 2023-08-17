What mysterious things happen here? This M3 CSL has been standing still in a parking garage for years.

The BMW M3 CSL is one of BMW’s most iconic sports cars. It was a car where they got almost everything done perfectly. Great handling, that brilliant engine and a wonderfully low weight. The only two blemishes are the snappy SMG gearbox and the severely substandard brakes. Fortunately, there are companies that do a manual gearbox conversion and a set of Brembo GT brakes is fixed in no time.

But that’s to finish it off. In principle, the car is already brilliant in itself and you can have more than enough fun with it with the standard gearbox and brakes.

We understand that you don’t choose this to drive it daily, but what happened in this case, we can call it a shame!

M3 CSL standing still in parking garage

At least, if we know better what’s going on. Because that’s kind of the problem. There is a BMW M3 CSL in a parking garage in the heart of London. Nothing special so far, London is full of cool cars. That is why we have regularly ‘lost’ a certain Autoblog editor and he appears to be roaming the streets of London with a photo camera.

This M3 was sold new in 2004 to a businessman who drove it to London and clocked 59 kilometers. And then just a normal parking garage, one that is open and accessible to everyone. Since then, the car has not moved from its place. In the meantime, the car has not had any maintenance. The car is therefore not MOT (or MOT as they call it in the United Kingdom).

Injury

The car has some damage spots that a car in a parking garage sustains. In principle, you could also open your car next to it. So the car has the necessary scratches, scrapes and even the rear bumper is half off. In the comments on Facebook, there are some who claim that the car has indeed driven some kilometers in its first year. A KaSio report (maintenance report history of BMW) would do wonders.

The fact remains that the car has been collecting dust in a public parking garage in the heart of London for at least 18 years. And that’s a shame.

Photo credits: Motorchives

Check out our driving test with the BMW M3 CSL below and HEAR that intake noise!

We have also already looked into how a comparison between an M4 CSL and an e46 M3 CSL works out for you.

Read more: These are 13 brilliant analogue street racers!

This article M3 CSL stands still in parking garage with 59 km on the clock first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#CSL #standing #parking #garage #clock