A BMW M3 CS Touring sounds like the best all-rounder of all time.

The BMW M3 Touring is the ideal one for many. That BMW has taken so long to build one is actually bizarre. BMW has been building Tourings based on the 3 Series since 1988 and they’ve been building M3s since 1987. It’s really not hard to combine the two.

For a long time, BMW held an apology that a Touring is less stiff than a sedan and therefore does not meet the sky-high requirements set by purist BMW Motorsport.

Based on the sedan, of course

But yes, when the X5 M came, including automatic transmission, turbo engine, four-wheel drive and an empty weight of a medium-sized bungalow, those excuses were no longer valid. Anyway, there is now an M3 Touring. You can get it in one version: the M3 Competition with xDrive.

An M3 Touring with rear-wheel drive and manual gearbox sounds super cool! But yeah, nobody’s going to buy that. And in itself BMW’s choice is also logical, a station wagon is excellent for a competent all-rounder and a wagon fits better than a sedan, right?

But there will certainly be an extra variant of the M3 Touring. That reports BMW Blog. That will most likely be the BMW M3 CS Touring. A BMW M4 CS (in fact a two-door M3 CS) already seems to be a certainty. BMW M boss Frank van Meel has said there is room in the lineup for an M4 CS. In short, he won’t get there, but he will.

M3 CS Touring almost certain (but not quite yet)

According to BMWBlog sources, the M3 Touring is the next car to receive the CS treatment. In fact, at BMW they are already testing the car. That does not mean that the car will also be 100% there. At the moment, the high honchos in Munich have to give their approval (approval, not a small car from Turin).

One reason why the CS could not get there could be the enormous success of the regular M3 Competition xDrive Touring. That model cannot be dragged on and the order books are still filling up. So BMW doesn’t need an M3 CS Touring just to wear out those production slots.

BMW is going to make about 1,700 to 2,000 units of the M3 CS sedan and expects similar numbers for the M4 CS. The M3 CS Touring naturally gets all the hardware changes from the sedan. This means lower weight, higher power and a striking design.

