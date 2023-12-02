The BMW M2 GT is perhaps the most successful project of the entire fair.

A few articles ago we discussed the BMW M3 of the E36 generation. In our opinion, that car does not get the love it deserves. Fortunately, prices are starting to rise considerably and people are starting to take good care of them again. The coolest E36 built is the M3 GT. Not too noticeable, but this homologation model received extra hardware, equipment and power. All that was wrapped in a beautiful green jacket.

It was the inspiration for a BMW M2 owner. At the Essen Motor Show 2023 you will stumble across the modified M2s.

If you want to see them all, it is best to drive to Essen. If you want to see the most beautiful M2, you can just keep looking at the page.

Most beautiful

Because yes, we think this is the most beautiful. It is one of the coolest cars at the entire fair. The BMW M2 is a car that… considerably improved of some modifications. In this case they have been carefully chosen. In fact, everything has been done in such a way that it looks like a factory car.

If BMW were to release an M2 GT, this would have been it. The color matches, of course. That green looks great on the M2. It is quite a striking design and it is better not to put too striking a color over it.

HRE Styling 26

The wheels come from HRE and resemble modern interpretations of the rims you had on the M3 GT. For enthusiasts like @bart1976: The wheel is called the ‘Style 26’ and was standard on the M3 and optionally available on other M3 models.

/

Not only the appearance is brilliantly done, but also the interior. The M2 GT has a beautiful sports interior finished in green and black Alcantara. Under the headrests where normally only M2 is stated, now it says M2 GT.

Engine power of the BMW M2 GT

The rear spoiler is also very cool. That somewhat massive butt of the BMW M2 Coupé could really use a spoiler. The total package is truly brilliant and we are waiting for BMW to come up with this itself.

Finally, the technology. Secretly we had hoped for an M2 with a manual gearbox, but this one has an automatic. That is admittedly a bit more boring, but also understandable. If you have tuning plans, the handba is unsuitable, because the standard engine is almost too much.

The automatic transmission, on the other hand, can handle a lot of power, which is what this engine also delivers: 800 hp! That might be a bit of overkill, but while you’re at it and spending a ton of money on an M2, why stop at 500-600 hp when 800 hp is possible?

This article M2 GT is a fabulous tribute to the M3 GT first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#fabulous #homage