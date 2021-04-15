Granada seeks the impossible in the first visit in its history to the Manchester Theater of Dreams. The Andalusian team lost 2-0 in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals and will seek to overcome that result to continue writing golden pages in their first participation in European competition. In front of them we find a United that has seen in the second European competition its salvation table for the season after being impotent against City in the Premier League and not making it past the group stage in the Champions League.

The local team is experiencing a great moment of form in Europe having dismounted one of the favorites for the title like AC Milan in the previous round. Granada will try to leave the flag high, but it is measured with one of the most fit clubs of the moment and that accumulates a streak of four consecutive wins in the highly competitive Premier League. The triumph of the locals we are presented at a fee 1.46 being this very attractive option. By combining it with something, we will have a more than decent quota and this could be one that consists of home win and less than 3.5 goals to 2.10. Solskjaer’s team is one of those that plays every game as if it were the last on these dates and will want to take a bath of confidence.

In the scorers market We find several attractive proposals that can be very lucrative. We start with the goal of Cavani, that trades at 2.20. The Uruguayan has not yet made his debut in European competition this season, but it may be a good moment against an opponent who is going to risk a lot by raising their lines. If we want to opt for something more conservative such as the playmaker’s goal Bruno fernandes we can take your goal at any time to 2.20. The Portuguese is one of those who plays everything and also throws everything in this team thanks to his acquired stripes.

Superquotas are a bargain

As is often the case for big games, Betfair always takes care of its users with super odds, a type of bet that maximizes profits to the maximum. In this game we have several improved odds that are worth reviewing, starting with an exact score that we believe is very likely to occur with the Manchester United winning 1-0 or 2-0 to 3.75. Repeating the result of the first leg is a more than normal option for the potential of both teams.

A proper name of this party is Paul pogba. The French midfielder receives two improved super quotas that make it almost mandatory to opt for his options. That Paul Pogba makes 1 or more shots between the three sticks from outside the area is listed at 2.88, while if the midfielder and Kenedy each make 1 or more shots between the three sticks we get a prize of 4.00.

In other more lucrative markets we still find two very realistic possibilities if Daniel James makes 2 or more shots between the three suits awarded at odds 7.00. If we want to go crazy playing our luck we can always go for the super quota that establishes that Mason Greenwood scores from outside the area to 8.50. Granada goes to the Theater of Dreams to experience a historic night. They are to be applauded for their great European debut whatever they do.

Safe Play. 18+ Play Responsibly.