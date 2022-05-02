Dubai (Al-Ittihad) The M Glory Holding Group revealed that the temporary factory for the production of electric cars in Dubai Industrial City, on an area of ​​30,000 square feet, started its work at the beginning of this month, with a production capacity of 10,000 cars annually. The local market and the regional market now. Dr. Magda Al-Azazi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the M Glory Holding Group, said: “The temporary factory includes the latest advanced devices in semi-automated production and assembly that keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and also helps meet the demand for Al-Damani cars, Emirati-made with specifications The European Union, in light of the many reservations it received from citizens and residents of the country, for their desire to use quality, environmentally friendly cars.” Dr. added. Al-Azazi: “As for the main M-Glory factory in Dubai Industrial City, production will start by 2024, and it will be the first of its kind in the UAE to manufacture electric cars for the holding company and international companies as well, with an investment cost of 1.5 billion dirhams, and a production capacity of 70,000 A car annually, to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly electric cars, which are considered among the green means of transportation, as Damani cars will be marketed in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, in addition to Jordan, Egypt, Tanzania, Senegal, Mali and Kenya.” Dr. stated. Al-Azazi said that Al-Damani’s car is being displayed at the Yas Mall Mall in Abu Dhabi, during the happy Eid Al-Fitr, in front of the public, to learn about its specifications and features, as the reservation door has been opened, adding that the deposit rate has been reduced to 30% during the days of the show, and a guarantee of a distance of 200,000 km has been given. or 8 years, whichever comes first. I appreciated Dr. Al-Azazi will support and encourage the wise leadership of the UAE for the industrial sector in general, and the electric and environmentally friendly cars sector in particular, as it will contribute to advancing the growth wheel in this sector, by supporting national industrial institutions and companies, developing their businesses and capabilities, and opening new markets for their industries and products to expand globally. .