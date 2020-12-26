Another government stimulus package and the RCEP trade agreement are attracting investors. In addition, Japanese companies are revising earnings expectations upwards. By Jörg Billina

The Nikkei 225 is still a long way from the all-time high of 38,957 points from 1989. However, Japan’s leading index made up ground this year despite the corona and recession. The stock market barometer has improved by over 13 percent since the beginning of January and reached 26,732 points in mid-December. A number of companies – especially from cyclical industries – such as Honda Motor or the construction machinery manufacturer Kubota had performed better than the analysts expected in the past quarters. In addition, companies are revising their profit expectations upwards. For the fiscal year ending in March 2021, Toyota Motor, for example, is now expecting an operating profit of the equivalent of eight billion euros. In August, management had assumed only four billion euros.

Star investor sees opportunities

So far, the good company news has primarily motivated domestic investors to buy. In the future, more and more foreign investors are likely to join. US star investor Warren Buffett has already positioned himself. According to a report by Markets Business Insider, the stock market legend acquired shares in conglomerates Sumitomo and Itochu in November. In addition to attractive individual stocks, investors can invest in a broadly diversified range. The Lyxor Nikkei 225 ETF synthetically tracks the performance of the world’s second largest stock market after the USA.

The stimulus package recently launched by the government, despite a national debt of over 270 percent of the gross domestic product, is providing for course imagination, among other things. The now third economic stimulus program since the outbreak of the pandemic includes tax breaks, a digitization offensive and investments in green energy projects. Although the corona infections are currently rising again, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wants to continue promoting domestic tourism and is also sticking to the date for the Summer Olympics next year.

Investors also derive opportunities from the economic recovery in countries that import goods “Made in Japan”. The robot manufacturer Fanuc and the manufacturer of electric motors Nidec Corporation benefit from this. Last but not least, investors like the RCEP free trade agreement recently concluded for the Asia-Pacific region. In future, customs duties will no longer be levied on 86 percent of goods exported from Japan to China.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE