The Earth observation program Copernicus has just published worrying data: both global temperature and greenhouse gases rose to record levels in 2020. Against this background, the change of course in the USA comes at the right time. From Christian Ingerl

The new man in the White House not only wants to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, Joe Biden also has an ambitious environmental plan under his belt. By 2035, only electricity from renewable energies is to be generated in the USA, and by 2050 the entire US economy is set to be climate-neutral.

In order for this to succeed, climate protection activist Biden is spending a lot of money. The US president plans to invest two trillion dollars in green infrastructure over the next four years. The government does not have to fear headwinds from opposition Republicans after the Democrats won a majority in the Senate in the Georgia runoff elections.

The US eco-program is the counterpart to the European Green Deal, which was signed at the end of 2019. The EU Commission agreed that Europe will no longer generate any net emissions by 2050 at the latest. A total of one trillion euros is to be spent on clean fuels over a period of ten years.

Ecological energy generation is one side, less power consumption is the other. This is especially true against the background of increasing digitization. Is a specialist in particularly energy-saving processors STMicroelectronics. In addition, the chips are being used more and more in environmentally friendly e-cars.

Benefit from the energy transition

The fight against climate change provides many companies with new impulses. It is therefore advisable to invest as broadly as possible in the topic. A good choice is the Lyxor New Energy ETF represents. It forms the performance of the World Alternative energy Total Return Index after. The barometer contains the world’s largest companies in the fields of renewable energies, decentralized energy and energy efficiency. In addition to STMicroelectronics, there are the fuel cell manufacturers Plug power, the wind giant Vestas as well as the supplier Iberdrola among the currently largest positions. To ensure that the index is always fresh, its composition is reviewed every six months. Lump formation is counteracted by capping the weight of a title to 15 percent.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE