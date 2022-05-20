The Commissioner for Human Rights: «Violence against people of all ages, babies, pregnant women. One of the objectives is to make the Ukrainians sterile in order to carry out their genocide project “

Rome. A 9-month-old girl raped with a candle and a 78-year-old elder raped in different ways that Ukraine’s parliamentary commissioner for human rights Lyudmyla Denisova prefers not to give details. They are the youngest and oldest victims of crimes committed from February 24 onwards in Ukraine but the violence reported is over 80 thousand, and many are rapes against women that are part of a Russian strategy that has as its objective the genocide of the Ukrainian people . This is what Lyudmila Denisova explained yesterday in the Senate to Valeria Valente, senator of the Democratic Party, president of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into femicide.

“Testimonies like these prevent us from looking the other way,” commented Valeria Valente at the end. What testimonials did he tell you?

“They are testimonies of what the International Criminal Court recognizes as war crimes. Unconventional weapons are used such as phosphorus bombs, baric bombs or superbombs weighing a thousand kilos capable of killing everyone, indiscriminately. Then there is sexual violence, even indiscriminate violence, committed against people of all ages, from infants to pregnant women and adolescent girls. These rapes have a very clear objective ».

Which?

“Rto end infertile women to carry out the Russian plan of genocide of the Ukrainian people. From the testimonies we know that they are committed in various ways. Outdoors, in front of everyone’s eyes, or in homes. On children in the presence of their parents and on parents in the presence of their children. Every tool is used, and we are relentless on every part of the human body. Victims can also be entire families ”.

Have you collected the evidence of the crimes committed?

«Starting from February 24th, we have activated a green line. It is active 24 hours a day. 43,000 phone calls arrived to report crimes against 82,000 people. After the liberation of Bucha on March 31st, we also began to receive reports on the psychological difficulties of the victims of the violence. We have set up another telephone line. 1100 phone calls arrived to report torture, rape, violence. 400 have also confessed to us that they want to kill themselves. 100 reported violence against minors. 200 reported rapes and, of these, 60 were committed on minors. Yesterday (Wednesday, ed) in just an hour, ten people reported sexual violence. In eight cases they were minors, including two ten-year-olds ».

Many, however, do not report because they feel ashamed or because they fled abroad. Do you have an estimate of how much violence could be committed in total?

«There are many but it is difficult to give a precise figure. According to international protocols, the testimony of a rape victim can only be collected once. We therefore take great care to ensure that people can quickly resume a normal life and to defend the information provided. We have many cases of people going to different cities in Ukraine or abroad. We have cases of adolescents accepted in Poland ».

Do you also have reports of difficulties in obtaining an abortion in countries such as Poland?

“On April 28, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution that allows the victim who requests it to proceed with the termination of pregnancy in the event of rape regardless of the regulations in force in the country where they are received”.

And have there been any cases in which the resolution has been enforced?

“Yup. For example, it happened to a 14-year-old girl who was raped by three Russians and got pregnant. In Ukraine, the doctor advised her not to have an abortion because she would become sterile. The young woman then spoke to a psychologist and in the end she decided to have an abortion anyway but abroad to prevent her acquaintances from knowing. She went to Poland where she got the abortion ».

What are you asking of Italy?

“May the support work continue through sanctions and the diversification of energy sources. As far as rape is concerned, a collaboration is underway with experts – including Italians – to gather the necessary evidence to bring the reported cases to court and punish the perpetrators of these crimes ».