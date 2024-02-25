“MK”: Lyubov Uspenskaya, who received Russian citizenship, spoke about the exam

Singer Lyubov Uspenskaya said that she will soon receive a Russian passport. The performer shared her experience of passing the Russian language exam in a conversation with “Moskovsky Komsomolets”.

The artist, who was born in Ukraine, decided to obtain Russian citizenship together with her daughter. They took a Russian language test along with representatives from neighboring countries.

The examiners had no questions about the chanson performer, widely known in Russia. However, they decided to interview the singer’s daughter, who had lived in the United States since birth, additionally. “She answered them in such a way that they understood that they needed to be more careful with her,” recalls Uspenskaya.

