Lawyer of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Lyubov Sobol violated house arrest, under which she was sent in a case of violation of sanitary and epidemic standards during an uncoordinated rally on January 23 in Moscow. It is reported by Interfax…

According to her lawyer Vladimir Voronin, Sobol went to church services near her home. Upon her return, an officer of the Federal Penitentiary Service was waiting for her to give explanations, the agency’s interlocutor notes. The lawyer noted that with this testimony, an employee of the department should go to the investigator, who, in turn, may apply to the court with a petition to change the preventive measure.

“But it may not do it. Let’s see, ”concluded Voronin.

On January 29, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow put Sobol under house arrest.

According to the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Irina Volk, at the unauthorized rally held on January 23, there was a threat of the emergence of another hotbed of the spread of coronavirus. In particular, in Moscow, among the participants of the event, citizens were noticed who were supposed to be in self-isolation due to a positive test for COVID-19.

It is noted that it is known about 19 such violators who ignored the instructions of doctors and participated in the action.