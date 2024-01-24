













Its suggested price will be €24.99/$24.99 and it is not yet known how much it will cost in Mexico and other Latin American countries. But it is guaranteed that in your first week you will have an attractive discount.

This will be 20%, so Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior It will only cost €19.99/$19.99; The deadline to purchase it at that cost is from February 13 to 20.

In addition to this information, Quantic Dream shared a new trailer that allows us to see more of this game.

To reveal more about it there will be a couple of broadcasts, which will be within the framework of the Steam Next Fest. The first will take place on February 7 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm CST.

Fountain: Quantic Dream.

The second will be on February 10 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm CST. A free demo of Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior will be available at Steam Next Fest. That will be between February 5 and 12, so it's a good idea to stay tuned.

The game's plot revolves around Imë, a powerful warrior who can rewind time in combat. She can thus summon clones of herself and protect the New Kingdom from the Raxes, former enemies.

This February 13, join Imë on her quest against the ancient evil threatening the realm of Antala. Fight, rewind and fight again alongside your past selves in this new Hack'n'Slash! pic.twitter.com/EbhaNrkq3j — Lysfanga The Time Shift Warrior 🔜 02/13/2024 (@SandDoorStudio) January 24, 2024

Imë, in Lysfanga: The Time Shiftthey advance with their other selves in ancient cities of Antala gathering weapons and spells to face the threat that is on the way.

This game falls into the category of a tactical hack 'n' slash with a detailed combat system. Alternate versions of Imë repeat her movements.

Fountain: Quantic Dream.

It is necessary to develop strategies to defeat the Raxes and solve puzzles. The video in this note shows the above in action.

Apart from Lysfanga: The Time Shift We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

