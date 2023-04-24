The month of April is about to end and this could not end without leaving us with a great astronomical event, since today the Lyrid meteor shower 2023.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower, although not as popular as the Perseids, occurs during the month of April. This year they began to be observed on Sunday the 16th and it is expected that The meteors continue to appear until the 28th.

This shower of stars is born from Comet Thatcher, which takes 417 years to go around the Sun and the characteristic flashes are produced by the contact of particles that are in the space of said comet with the atmosphere of our planet.

When to see the lyrid meteor shower in Mexico?

Despite the fact that we have said that the meteor shower will take place until April 28. you should know that on the 23rd and the highest point of the meteor shower will be with a frequency of up to 20 observations per hour.

Although the meteor shower is an event that can be seen with the naked eye just by looking up at the night sky, you should know that there are some factors that intervene for a good observation. These are:

Have clear skies.

Minimum light pollution.

Moon phase.

These three points go hand in hand, since a clear sky allows us to have a better view of the sky and the lack of light pollution, either by artificial light or the Moon, will allow us to have a darker sky, which is ideal for good observation. of the rain of stars