The month of April will be filled with night lights with an amazing astronomical spectacle known as “Rain of Lyrid Stars”, which you can’t let go.

This phenomenon occurs every year during spring when the Earth crosses a dense cloud of debris cosmic of Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. This is one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year, as it is expected to have an average frequency of up to 15 meteors per hour.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower will begin to develop on April 16 and will run until the 25th of the month. Although this phenomenon can be seen from any corner of the planet, below, we will give you a list of places where the phenomenon can be seen more clearly.

-Pico de Orizaba National Park.

-Wirikuta desert, San Luis Potosí.

-San Pedro Martir National Park.

-Xochialco, Morelos.

It should be noted that it is not necessary to go to any of the aforementioned places to see the meteor shower, because all you have to do is turn your gaze to the night sky and wait for the meteors to pass.

How many hours are left to see the astronomical phenomenon?

Although the rain of lyrid stars begins this April 16. There is a period where the meteors will have a greater frequency and splendor.

According to astronomical sites, the Lyrid meteor shower is expected to have its longest period on the 23rd of the month.

Although you may miss this date, you will also have the opportunity to enjoy the meteor shower with a higher degree of meteor frequency from April 21 to 25.