The great astronomical spectacles will continue this April, since Mexico and the world will soon be able to witness the Lyrid meteor shower.

This beautiful astronomical phenomenon that will illuminate the night sky will take place between the April 16 and 25 and at its highest point it will have a frequency of up to 15 meteors per hour.

Also known as the spring meteor shower, the Lyrids will have their highest point on April 22 and 23.

The Lyrid meteor shower comes from the Thatcher Comment. These are born from the constellation of Hercules and the number of visible meteors is related to the highest point of the radiant, that is, the direction from which the meteor shower seems to come.

The lights in the sky of the Lyrid meteor shower are produced by the contact of rocks and cosmic debris with the Earth’s atmosphere, which produce striking colors such as green, yellow and orange.

In order to enjoy the astronomical spectacle, specialized observation devices are not required. Well, just direct your eyes to the sky and wait for the meteors to appear.