Every year the Lyrid Meteor Meteor illuminates the sky in the last weeks of April. In a wonderful event it can be seen with the naked eye, so you cannot miss the opportunity to see the flashes of the meteors.

The lyrid meteor shower It takes place from April 16 to next Friday the 28th and its highest peak occurs on the 22nd and early morning of the 23rd of the month.

Normally this meteor shower offers a relatively good frequency of meteors with 10 to 20 sightings per hour. A very contrasting figure to the August Perseids that offer an observation of up to 100 meteors per hour.

The best time to see this astronomical phenomenon is after nightfall. Although experts assume that waiting for midnight and the early hours of the morning offers greater visibility due to the absence of light pollution.

Best places to see the meteor shower in Mexico

Unlike other astronomical shows such as eclipses and the passage of comets. Meteor showers are events that can be seen almost anywhere in the world as long as certain conditions are met.

Because the lyrids will appear in all directions in the sky, choosing a dark, open location away from city and light pollution is sufficient for successful viewing.

Remember that the largest number of meteors usually appear after midnight and before dawn. Therefore, you should not worry about observing the sky all night.

Places you can choose to see the astronomical event: