Italian songwriter Franco Migliacci has died at the age of 92. He was best known for the song Volare, which became a world hit in the late 1950s. Migliacci’s death was reported on X by a journalist from Rg5.

Migliacci wrote Nel blu dipinto di bluas Volare actually called, together with singer Domenico Modugno. The song quickly became a big hit. Won during the famous song festival in San Remo Volare the first prize in 1958. Not much later Volare the Italian entry for the Eurovision Song Contest held in the Netherlands in 1958. Volare was sung by Modugno and came third, behind France and Switzerland.

Volare then quickly grew into an evergreen. Migliacci and Modungo received two Grammys and the ballad was widely covered. The Amsterdam singer Willy Alberti included the song in his repertoire Volare also became a classic in our country.

Litmanen

The song remained popular in later years. In 1976 Al Martino scored another big hit with it. Volare His version also reached the Top 2000 a number of times.

Also in football stadiums Volare known. In the 1990s, Ajax fans used the chorus of the song to sing to Finnish star player Jari Litmanen.





