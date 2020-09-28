The series of bad news from the film and music industry is not taking its name. Famous lyricist Abhilash of the music industry has also said goodbye to this world forever. Abhilash has been known for the famous prayer ‘Giving us so much power’.

Abhilash is said to have breathed his last last night. Please also mention here that the cause of his death is not corona but cancer. He had been battling a disease like cancer for a long time.

Let me tell you that this year many of the big actors of Bollywood have died due to cancer, including stars like Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

There was a lot of upheaval in the world of music, when Bollywood veteran singer SP Bala Subramaniam died. On the afternoon of 25 September, SP Bala Subramaniam also said goodbye to this world forever. He was infected with Corona. On August 5, there was a report of his admission in the hospital. He told through a video that he did not have any special symptoms.