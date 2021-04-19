Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

Artwork “Tatars” have become a public attraction, and an integral part of the work. Leading singers and musicians now pay special attention to the front and end badges, especially for Ramadan series.

Mounir .. check

Mohamed Mounir returns to singing Tatars, after an absence of 4 years, where he sings the badge of beginning and end and some songs of the events of the series “Choice 2”, including the song “Dhalin”, the words of Nasreddin Nagy, composed by Ahmed Farhat. And co-starring Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Makki.

Sherine .. venison

After the absence of 8 years, Sherine Abdel-Wahab cooperates for the second time with Ghada Abdel Razek in singing the badge of the beginning of the series “Meat Ghazal”, the words of Amir Tamiya and composed by Muhammad Rahim, and its events revolve around a girl from a popular neighborhood facing many problems, and Amr Abdel-Jalil is co-starring. Wome Selim.

Al-Bahrawi .. the tiger

Popular singer Reda Al-Bahrawi offers the starting badge for the series “The Tiger”, which revolves around the bloody conflicts between major jewelery dealers, starring Muhammad Adel Imam and Nermin al-Feki.

Angham .. the offspring of strangers

Angham returns to sing again to sing in the Saidi dialect through the badge of the series “Nassl Al-Ghurab”, the words of Amir Tamiya and composed by Walid Saad. Badr.

Ruby .. Flat 6

Ruby sings the beginning of her series “Flat 6”, the words and melodies of Aziz Al-Shafei, and its events revolve around a building in which unnatural things happen, and Sayed Rajab and the king of Qurah participate in its starring.

Moon .. Persia

After an absence of more than 10 years, Mustafa Qamar sings the starting badge of his series “Fares Without a Permit”, and its events revolve around the problems of young men who are about to get married.

Rami … between heaven and earth

For the first time on his career, Ramy Gamal Al-Badrah Al-Baida sings the series “Between Al-Sama and Al-Ard”, the words of Nour El-Din Mohamed, composed by Ahmed Al-Adl, and the distribution of Dahima’s inspiration, and its events revolve around the breakdown of an elevator with his two occupants.

Nancy, Rahu

Nancy Ajram sings the starting badge of the Lebanese series “Rahu”, and the song bears the name “Ma Hakkam”, the words of Munir Abu Assaf, distributed by Basem Rizk, and composed by her brother Nabil Ajram, with whom she collaborates for the first time in composing.

Rubai .. Sons of the Ghoul

Saber al-Rubai’s returns to Tunisian drama after an absence of 13 years, and sings the starting badge of the series “Awlad Al-Ghoul”, with its melodies and the words of Tariq Abdel Hamid, and its events revolve around a family exposed to many family fluctuations and problems.

Moin .. the Kandosh

Moein Sharif continues his Ramadan presence for the third year in a row, in the Tatat, and sings the starting insignia of the Levantine series “The Kandoush”, the words of the poet Bahr Laadisa and composed by Radwan Nasri, and its events take place in the thirties of the last century.

Sultan and Saad .. Kings of Jadaanah

Bahaa Sultan and Ahmed Saad participate in singing Badrah Al-Bidaya and the songs of the series “Kings of Al-Jadana”, and present 10 songs, and the work revolves around two people who face many difficulties and unite to get out of it. Amr Saad and Mustafa Shaaban are co-starring.

Hilal .. the praise

Hamada Hilal performs the beginning of the series “Al-Madah”, the words of Muhammad Abu Nimah, composed by Mustafa Shukri, and the distribution of Mido Music, and its events revolve around the world of spirituality, and co-starring Ahmed Badir and Nasreen Tafesh.