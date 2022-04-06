Epic Games has officially launched Unreal Engine 5the engine that he first unveiled in 2020. This is the same engine used for last year’s Matrix demo, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience.

Now the engine is available and downloadable by anyone. Also, to start the journey with Unreal Engine 5, Epic Games released Lyra, a new playable demo. You can just play Lyra – a mix of Splitgate and Fortnite – but what makes this demo unique is that it can be fully customized on the development side. This gives users the ability to tinker with lighting, platform locations, and more.

Epic Games also launched City Sample, another Unreal Engine 5 demo, but unlike Lyra, it’s not playable. It is the same city as in The Matrix Awakens experience, but in this you will be able to freely see the city, its buildings, its vehicles, pedestrians and more.

This is just the beginning of Unreal Engine 5. As with Unreal Engine 4, the company will continue to iterate on Unreal Engine 5 to implement new features, updates, tools and more. There are already developers using this new engine, including Epic Games itself with Fortnite.

Source: GameInformer.