Memphis Depay is currently free to negotiate with the team they want to leave Lyon from June. The Dutchman ends his contract in June of this year and, although it could come out for 5 million in the current market, The Rhone team’s main objective is to keep its star until the end of the season.

One of the tricks Lyon has to convince the striker is to fight for Ligue 1. For the first time in a long time, les Gones finished the year in the lead and have serious options to give PSG war. Therefore, Memphis, who wanted to leave at the beginning of the season, could stay to try to say goodbye to his club in a big way.

The starting price for Memphis, which ends in June, would be € 5 million. Teams like Barcelona, ​​PSG or Juventus They have already been interested in taking over his services, but the player is still not sure if he will remain at Lyon or if he will leave before his contract in northern France expires.