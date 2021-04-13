Good news at Olympique de Lyon. The women’s squad can now start preparing for the quarter-final return against PSG, which is played on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. (0-1 advantage in the first leg for the Lyonnais), after the last PCR tests performed on the template have not yielded any positive.

The Lyon team had been announcing cases of coronavirus for several weeks until last April 5, when it accumulated a total of 15 positives. Now, with all the negative results, Jean-Luc Vasseur and his team can return to training with their sights set on Sunday’s match.

“Olympique reports that the latest evidence of PCR carried out yesterday morning did not reveal any positive case of COVID-19 in her professional female group “, explains in the official statement. “The club is pleased to be able to count on its players after ten days of isolation,” he adds.

Remember that in the semifinals wait for Barcelona, who beat City in the quarterfinals and will face one of the two French teams: champion Lyon or Irene Paredes’ PSG.

Hegerberg will return in 2021-22

Lyon has taken advantage of this same statement to report on the condition of Ada Hegerberg, one of its main stars, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in February 2020 and a fracture of the left tibia in September 2020.

“She is currently continuing her rehabilitation with her family and medical staff. The Ballon d’Or winner is doing her best to return with her teammates to prepare for the 2021-22 season“, explained the Lyon club, making it clear that the Norwegian footballer will not be able to play this season.