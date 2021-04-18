Unexpectedly, Ligue 1 has four teams in just three points at the top of the standings. The last to join the party was Olympique de Lyon, who beat Nantes 1-2 today and were three points behind the leader, Lille. Rudi Garcia’s men won without shining in a difficult match and sank their rival, who remains second to last in the standings. Memphis was the big star of the game with a double.

Lyon shot ex officio to win in Nantes. It was not a brilliant first half for Rudi Garcia’s men, but he took advantage of the two chances he had to go with a considerable advantage at halftime. The coach, who had opted for a double Caqueret-Guimaraes pivot, set a trap for Nantes with both midfielders. The two media of the Canarian team, Chirivella and Blas, always came out late to the pressure when one of the two had the ball, making it possible for Lucas Paquetá received between the lines alone almost always.

The Brazilian made the play of 0-1 after driving that was decisive to assist Memphis, who scored a great goal with the outside. Paquetá, omnipresent throughout the first half, also made the 0-2 play, appearing between the lines behind the rival midfielder and assisting Toko-Ekambi, who anticipated Lafont and caused the penalty that transformed Memphis without disheveled.

The tranquility in which Lyon was installed contrasted with the start of the second half, since Nantes, forced to go on the attack, advanced lines and began to add dangerous arrivals. On a set piece, Pallois took advantage of a rebound from a great save by Lopes to reduce the gap on the scoreboard. Nantes kept trying, but crashed into a Lyon far more defensive than usual and Rudi Garcia’s men were fully involved in the title fight.