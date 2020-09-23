The white plan system has been triggered in the hospitals of Lyon and provides for exceptional measures: opening of medical units to accommodate a growing number of patients, increase in reception capacities in intensive care units making it possible to increase from 139 with 199 beds. Finally, the white plan makes it possible to deprogram a certain number of operations deemed not to be urgent. If the authorities made this decision, it is because the indicators are worrying in Lyon.

25% of resuscitation beds are now occupied by patients with Covid-19. The volumes of patients are still without comparison with the levels reached during the first wave, however, the rate of progression is similar and worrying. This is why the civil hospices of Lyon call on the populations to take into account this white plan and to strengthen the barrier measures, indicates the journalist of France Televisions, Olivier Martin, live from Lyon, Wednesday September 23