The French team defends the title won in the previous season and has just qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2022-2023 Women’s Soccer Champions League after drawing at home to zero against Juventus, who was eliminated.
Lyon had a tie to secure second place in the group and guarantee a phase pass along with English Arsenal, who had already qualified and achieved first place with a resounding 9-1 victory against Swiss Zurich, with a hat trick of Frida Maanum.
In Group C, Arsenal led with 13 points, Lyon second with 11 points and Juventus finished third with 9. Zurich failed to score any points and came bottom.
Lyon had started their way with some setbacks in the 2022-2023 edition of the continental competition, getting only one point out of six possible. Little by little, they began to come back and last week they beat Arsenal, in London, by the minimum with a goal against and entered the qualifying zone.
Now, the team led by Sonia Bompastor has already secured its place among the best eight. In the next stage they await him: Barcelona, Rome, Wolfsburg, PSG, Chelsea, Bayern and Arsenal.
Leave a Reply