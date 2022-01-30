Except for a last minute surprise, Tanguy Ndombelé will not sign for PSG. Tottenham midfielder jHe will play, if nothing changes, at Olympique de Lyon until the end of the season, a club where he was just before signing for Spurs and which, according to information from RMC Sport, has reached an agreement to join him on loan with a purchase option.

The arrival of Ndombelé to the Parisian team has cooled down in recent days. On the one hand, the Parisian team has not been able to degrease the squad, especially in midfield, as the transfer of Junior Dina-Ebimbe to Leverkusen has been completely blocked and no member of the squad has wanted to be a bargaining chip in the operation. On the other, the claim of Daniel Levy, president of Tottenham, who wanted PSG to assume the entire salary of the French international, who is the second highest paid in the Tottenham squad. The player, who had as a priority to go to Paris, has decided to listen to offers from other clubs and that is where Lyon has entered the scene.

The team chaired by Jean-Michel Aulas has opted to sign the Tottenham midfielder after being rejected by Giovani Lo Celso. Lyon had an agreement for the Argentine international, but finally the former Betis player has refused to return to Ligue 1. According to RMC Sport, the arrival of Ndombelé in the Rhône can be made official in the next few hours.