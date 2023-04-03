Paris (Reuters)

Paris Saint-Germain’s march towards winning the French Football League title suffered another setback when it lost 1-0 at home to Olympique Lyonnais.

The capital team, which has nothing but the league to save its disappointing season, after being excluded from the French Cup and the European Champions League, fell victim to Bradley Barkola’s goal in the second half, to freeze its score at 66 points from 29 games.

Saint-Germain is ahead of second-placed Lens, who beat Stade Rennes 1-0, by six points, while Olympique de Marseille is in third place, also with 60 points, after its 1-1 draw with Montpellier on Friday.

Fourth-placed Monaco moved three points clear of Marseille after its impressive 4-3 victory over Strasbourg at home.

Lyon ranks ninth with 44 points.

“It’s heavy on us,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier said. “There is disappointment and anger because we also miss a lot of chances. We lacked character and pride.”

Paris Saint-Germain defender Danilo Pereira said: “We did not follow the plan and did not give everything we had. The title is not settled for us.”

The confrontation between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon began 10 minutes late, after coach Laurent Blanc’s team encountered transportation problems.

“We couldn’t pass under a bridge, so we traveled all over Paris,” said Ludovic Giuly, assistant coach of Olympique Lyonnais.

The delay in the start of the match did not bother the Lyon team.

A penalty kick was awarded to Lyon when Gianluigi Donnarumma collided with Alexandre Lacazette inside the area, after a quick and lightning counterattack from the guests.

But Lacazette hit the right post of the Italian goalkeeper, and the French striker missed a penalty for the first time this season.

Paris Saint-Germain, who had their best chance in the first half through Renato Sanchez, were denied a penalty in the second half despite a handball by Dejan Lovren, before the hosts fell behind in the 56th minute.

Barkola met a cross pass from Sail Combede, to finish it with a precise shot, giving Lyon the lead.

Paris Saint-Germain failed to respond and was unable to fire any shot on goal, before Anthony Lopez easily blocked Ogo Ikitiki’s attempt, while Kylian Mbappe failed to make any significant impact on the course of the match.

The France striker had his best chance in the first minute of stoppage time, with a deflected shot that Lopez pushed away.

Olympique Lyonnais held firm until the final whistle and will go into the French Cup semi-final on Wednesday brimming with confidence, while PSG, who suffered their fifth league defeat of the season, will need to find their nerve with a top-of-the-table clash with Lens within minutes. Two weeks.