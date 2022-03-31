the brazilian Mateus Martins, Tete22, was presented this Thursday as a new Lyon player, with whom he got engaged after leaving Ukrainewhere he was a member of the Shakhtar Donetskfleeing from war.

the player, who shone in the fall of 2020 in the double confrontation that the Ukrainian team beat Real Madrid in the Champions Leagueassured that he hopes to be able to make his debut in Lyon soon, after having spent several days preparing in Poland after getting out of Ukraine.

The French team took advantage of the relaxation of the rules of the UEFA to register players who were active in Ukraine to strengthen your team.

teteformer player of Guildhe will meet his compatriot in Lyon Claudio Cacapacurrent assistant coach and who was his first coach in the lower categories of Brazil.