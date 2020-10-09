For the member of the scientific council, the closing of the bars is a measure which has “a strong impact and an immediate impact” whose effects can be seen in ten days.

More than 2,500 bars will have to close their doors in Lyon by Saturday October 10, the metropolis passing, like Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne, on maximum alert because of the progression of Covid-19 in these territories. “The situation in Lyon, in the metropolis and in the Rhône department, deteriorated quite quickly and quite significantly”, indicates this Friday on franceinfo Bruno, professor of virology at the CHU de Lyon and member of the scientific council. For him these new restrictions are legitimate.

>>> REPLAY. Covid-19: relive the point on the epidemic of the Minister of Health Olivier Véran and that of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire.

However, Bruno Lina recalls that the situation appeared until recently under control in the Lyon metropolis: the indicators “were apparently stable for several days on a ridge line that was around 200 to 245 cases per 100,000 population, which was below the threshold” alert, fixed at 250. “And so, as long as we managed to maintain this threshold and did not cross it”, the authorities could imagine “maintaining the situation”, Explain the professor of virology.

However, faced with the upsurge in the number of cases in the city and the exceeding of this threshold, Bruno Lina believes that it is necessary to take strong and rapid decisions: “We have to be consistent with ourselves”, says the member of the scientific council.

It is important to have a quick reaction. You have to be able to have a strong impact and an immediate impact. Bruno Lina, member of the scientific council to franceinfo

The virologist believes this is the only way to fight the epidemic: “As soon as the situation is overflowing, it is important to take a certain number of measures which will make it possible to slow down the spread of the virus and to return to a system which will allow us to resume a slightly more normal life”.

Regarding the two-week duration of these measures, Bruno Lina explains that it is a period necessary to obtain beneficial effects: “We have to do it over two weeks because there are a certain number of indicators which will ultimately only be visible in ten days.”