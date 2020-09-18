In Lyon (Rhône) and Nice (Alpes-Maritime), new restrictive measures should be announced by Saturday. Among these measures, the ban on gatherings of more than ten people is mentioned. “If we have to do it, and it helps contain the epidemic, then we will adapt”, testifies a Lyonnais, Thursday September 17.

According to the Minister of Health, the virus is circulating at a worrying level in these two large cities in France. For example, there are 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in one week in Nice, and even 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Lyon. That’s four times higher than the alert rating. The prefects of the Rhône and Alpes-Maritimes will have to make proposals for measures by Saturday, with immediate application.