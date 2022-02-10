Peter Bosz’s team is back from the knockout with Monaco: 2-0 with goals from Jean Lucas and Ben Yedder. Galtier’s men instead beat Marseille in the French Cup

The twenty-fourth day of Ligue 1 starts on Friday. The match between Paris Saint Germain and Rennes opens the round: kick-off at 21. The spotlight is also on Lyon-Nice, scheduled for Saturday evening. Peter Bosz’s team is back from the knockout with Monaco: 2-0 with goals from Jean Lucas and Ben Yedder. Galtier’s men practically paved Marseille in the French Cup: 4-1 and gained access to the semi-finals.

LATEST RESULTS – Lyon are eighth in the league with 34 points scored. The results say nine wins, eight draws and six defeats. After three successes in a row came the knockout against Ben Yedder and his teammates. Nice is third with 42 and is -1 from second Marseille. At the top leads the PSG stopped at 56. In the last match of Ligue 1, Galtier’s team lost 1-0 to Clermont. The defeat came after as many as five consecutive victories in the league. In the middle also the excellent performance against Pochettino’s men in the French Cup, eliminated by the Rossoneri on penalties. Fatal errors from the disk by Paredes and Xavi Simons. See also He sets course for the Bundesliga: Carlos Acevedo will be Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper

PREVIOUS – There are 58 total matches between Lyon and Nice. The precedents are all in favor of OL with 28 victories against just 16 obtained by the opponents, 14 draws. In the first leg at the Allianz Riviera the Rossoneri won: 3-2 in the 90th minute. Same result as the last match of last season, played on May 23 at the Groupama Stadium. In the three most recent matches, the teams have always scored five total goals per game. Lyon’s last win against Nice came on 19 December 2020: the final result was 4-1. Never a draw in the last ten challenges. The most recent is a 3-3 in 2017. A match that promises entertainment and many goals. A factor that should not be underestimated are the energies spent by Galtier’s team in their engagement in the Cup with Nice. The Ligue 1 weekend is about to begin.

February 10 – 7:19 pm

See also James, two goals and a great figure in the triumph of Al Rayyan © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#LyonNice #precedents #victories #opponents