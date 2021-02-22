Right and LaREM fell on him in unison. The establishment of a single menu without meat, in the schools of Lyon, causes a controversy whose scale became national after the intervention of no less than five ministers. Traveling in the capital of Gaul, Monday, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, tried to calm things down, believing that “There is no place for (him) to argue” on the decision of the municipality led by the ecologist Grégory Doucet. But it is these colleagues who have raised the sauce, while the councilor EELV justifies the measure by the constraints of a new health protocol that entered into force this fall. The tenant of Place Beauvau, Gérald Darmanin, deplored a “Moralist and elitist policy of the Greens which excludes the popular classes”. Olivier Dussopt, Minister Delegate in charge of public accounts, has denounced “An antisocial and doctrinaire choice”, when that of Agriculture, Julien Denormandie, announced to have seized the prefect.

Not to be outdone, the right seized the city council on Monday to outbid by the voice of Béatrice de Montille. “If this decision was guided only by health constraints alone, why would Lyon be the only city in France to take it? “ she said. An argument defeated by the majority. Those are the “Same measures for the same reasons”, recalls the PCF deputy of the 4th arrondissement Aline Guitard, in reference to the previous term of office.

“Exceptional and temporary” measures

Indeed, last May, Gérard Collomb, then mayor, also offered a unique menu without meat. Present in front of the town hall alongside the farmers who demonstrated on Monday, the former city councilor judges that “The situation was different”. “It was the first return to school that we organized during the Covid period”, pleads the former minister, who can count on the right with whom he allied himself in the last municipal ones. “We can hardly suspect Gérard Collomb of having adopted any ideological posture. Which is not your case ”, proclaims Béatrice de Montille (LR). On the same line, Minister Julien Denormandie tweeted this weekend: “Let’s stop putting ideology on our children’s plates. “” It is not about ideology but only about good practical sense “, Grégory Doucet replied, recalling in passing that children will have the right to animal proteins since eggs and fish are provided.

For her part, Stéphanie Léger, education assistant, says “Not knowing how to get 29,000 children a day to 206 schools” with a new protocol imposed by the ministry providing for a separation of 2 meters between each group of students. The unique menu, and without meat, makes it possible to meet these requirements, assures the elected, specifying that these measures are “Exceptional and temporary”. “We will reintroduce the meat as soon as possible”, clarifies the assistant, which sets out other provisions like “The relocation of canteens to other parts of schools and the extension of the meridian time to make the service more fluid”. “There is a united front of the left majority in the face of these political attacks”, rejoices Stéphanie Léger. Faced with the excitement of the LaREM ministers on the food balance of students, the Communists of Lyon point to a “Facade worry”. “What are these indignant people doing in the face of daily misery? “ they say ironically in a press release.