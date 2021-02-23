Almost the entire executive has found its say, now Emmanuel Macron is no exception. Traveling to a Côte-d’Or farm on Tuesday, the president intervened in the controversy fueled by his ministers around the unique meat-free menus set up by the ecological municipality of Lyon to meet the requirements of the new health protocol in canteens . The Head of State thus advocated ” a way the complete feed ”. “We need everything, we must provide legumes, and also have our quality meat”, he added while his ministers are frantic on the issue. On the ecological transition side, Barbara Pompili blasted Monday “Hackneyed clichés” on a vegetarian diet (which is not the Lyonnais menus, which include eggs and fish); Agriculture side, his colleague Julien Denormandie persists and signs, judging Tuesday morning that the decision of Mayor Grégory Doucet was a ” shame “. J. H.