Anoeta today host a traditional final in the Champions League (20:00, GOAL). He Wolfsburg and Lyon, two of the strongest teams, are looking to shine again in Europe. With final fourteen in the last eleven years (nine from the French team and five from the German), their duel once again shows the level of this category in their countries. And, they will do it with a contrast of styles, with the Germans closing spaces waiting for a counter and french looking for the domain through its associative game.

Will also be opposite their streaks in the top European competition. For him Lyon there has been no rival in the last four editions, adding six titles in ten years. Meanwhile, in the showcases of the Wolfsburg no have seen a new Champions League trophy since 2014, with two finals lost to the French giant in 2016 and 2018. Of course, with two titles, the germans have been, along with Potsdam (2010), the only who have interrupted the dominance of Lyon these ten years.

Also, both teams look for the treble this course, after winning the League and the Cup. Wolfsburg are undefeated 40 games since losing 2-4 to Lyon in March 2019 in the Champions League quarter-finals. For its part, Lyon’s last defeat was in May 2018, when he lost for 1-0 against PSG in the final of the French Cup. Regarding the rhythm of competition, the Germans do better stops, after having Bundesliga resumed in the middle of the coronavirus health crisis.

The french not only do they not have this shoot, but they have some level drops like top scorer history of the Champions, Hegerberg, or his lead Parris, who was sent off in the semifinal. With Henry, Silva and Mbock injured, Lyon arrives touched against Wolfsburg that has its entire squad available. The French are imposing, but they are not scary. His reign in Europe will be put to the test again. This time in Anoeta.