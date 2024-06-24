Lyon (AFP)

French club Lyon announced that it will meet English club Arsenal in a friendly football match next August 11 in London, as part of the two teams’ preparations for the new season.

This will be Lyon’s last preparation match before it plays the first round of the French League for the 2024-2025 season against its host Rennes on August 18.

Arsenal finished second behind Manchester City in the English Premier League, and will compete in the Champions League next season, while Lyon plays in the European competition, “Europa League.”

Lyon will begin training for the new season on July 5, before entering a training camp in Austria, in which it will play a friendly match against first-class Tyrol on the 19th.

Lyon will also play another warm-up match against Torino, Italy, on July 31.