In France, the semifinal series of the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021-2022 concluded after in Germany, Barcelona left Wolfsburg on the road in a match that ended 2-0 in favor of the locals but ended up giving the pass to the Spanish for the aggregate score that favored the Blaugrana 5-3.
On the other hand, PSG received the team from Lyon after they fell to Lyon 3-2 in the first leg in a very close game where a penalty in favor of the locals ended up being the difference on the scoreboard.
This time, the home court fell to PSG who had to score one more goal than Lyon to tie the series, and although it sounded like a difficult task, it was not impossible for the Parisians who were in front of their people at the Parc des Princes.
Things would get quite complicated for PSG when Lyon scored the first goal of the game, which, through Ada Hegerberg, would put the 1-0 on the scoreboard and widen the difference between the two teams to two.
For the second half, Paris had more work to do, because now they needed two goals to tie the series and three if they wanted to sentence the game and Lyon was not going to allow it, but even so, PSG did not give up and managed tie the game through Marie Katoto and thus, reduced the gap to a single goal between both teams.
With their faith intact, the Parisians kept looking for that goal that would give them hope, but it all ended when at minute 83, in the final stretch of the match, Wendie Renarrd appeared to end the match and the tie.
In this way, PSG fell by the wayside and Lyon will be the team that, together with Barcelona, will play the final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021-2022 on May 21, 2022.
