Barcelona was able to deduct one from the scoreboard through Alexia Putellas and despite the fact that for periods of time they looked better than Lyon, they could not overcome the score and ended up succumbing to the French team by a score of 3-1.

???????? ??????? ? ? Sonia Bompastor, coach of Lyon, is the first woman to win the title of the #UWCL as a player and as a coach?#UWCLfinal | @OLfeminin pic.twitter.com/iTo2KANHLe — UEFA.com in Spanish (@UEFAcom_es) May 21, 2022