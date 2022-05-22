The UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021-2022 is over and we couldn’t ask for a better ending to a tournament that had us plugged in from start to finish. Well, Lyon and Barcelona met in a match that surprised more than one by the result and that culminated in the eighth Champions for the French team.
The most surprising thing about this UEFA Champions League final was that it was practically resolved in half an hour, as Lyon came out with everything and at minute 6 they already opened the scoring through Amandine Henry. Then, at minute 23, Ada Hegerberg made it 2-0 with a powerful header into the heart of the area and finally, Catarina Macario sealed it 3-0 at minute 33.
Barcelona was able to deduct one from the scoreboard through Alexia Putellas and despite the fact that for periods of time they looked better than Lyon, they could not overcome the score and ended up succumbing to the French team by a score of 3-1.
The engine of the Lyon team and the author of the first goal of the match, Amandine Henry was named the player of the match after her sensational performance in this match. Although it is not new to see this type of action by the French midfielder, because as we mentioned, it works as the engine of the Lyon team since it is an all-terrain vehicle capable of generating danger in the front and providing security in the back, this being supported by its performance against a Barcelona that seemed unstoppable.
And this eighth European conquest by Lyon has a different flavor, because after being crowned with Lyon, Sonia Bompastor, manager of the French team, became the first woman to win the UEFA Champions League as a player and as a technical director, because Bompastor lifted the trophy as a footballer twice when Lyon won the two-time championship in 2011 and 2012 and, ten years later, he would win his third, this time, as manager of the team for which he played.
