After more than 30 years in charge of Lyon, Aulas has stepped down as president. Not everyone, however, “greeted” him in the best way and celebrated.

After 36 years Jean-Michel Aulas left the presidency of Lyon. With an official press release, in the past few hours, the French company had announced the decision of the number one to leave his office.

A very important and historic moment for the club which many celebrated with a message of affection and gratitude. Not everyone, however, was of the same mind. In fact, there are those who have said just the opposite how Hatem Ben Arfa who evidently still held a grudge against the man, perhaps for his past in the club or for the great rivalry over the years. In an Instagram story, the player, who is currently free, wrote: “Football won’t miss you. Goodbye.”

A rather harsh sentence which, for the moment, has not seen much explanation even from the French media. Only Dejan Lovren, currently at Lyon, has replied to these statements: “Seek respect, not attention” complete with a hashtag referring to Ben Arfa. See also Two poles from Mbappé, then Kehrer saves PSG: with Lyon it is only 1-1

May 9, 2023 (change May 9, 2023 | 1:50 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lyon #Aulas #leaves #presidency #Ben #Arfa #wont #football