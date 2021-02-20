Olympique Lyon announced this Friday that the Spanish Celia Jiménez, 25, would not finish her assignment in the French team —Which ended on June 30, 2021—. The jienense will rejoin the US OL Reign as of March 1 to start preparing the preseason with the North American team.

The Spanish defense thus ends its short stage in the seven-time Champions League champion, In which he ended up thanks to the existing links between the Lyon club and its franchise in the NWSL.

Although his goal was to continue competing, Celia Jiménez has not entered into Jean-Luc Vasseur’s plans, with which the other Spanish women of the French champion Lola Gallardo and the young Damaris Egurrola are having a presence, who arrived in Lyon in January and signed until 2024.

Thus, Jiménez will continue with his career with his eyes on the European Championship in England 2022, for which the Spanish National Team already has the ticket. With the return of American competition, the Jaén will want to recount for coach Jorge Vilda as soon as possible.