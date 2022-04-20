The French classic is once again the protagonist of the Women’s Champions League. Lyon and PSG will meet on Sunday the 24th from 5:00 p.m. at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon. PSG comes from dethroning Lyon after 14 years as French champions last season. Here are some things to keep in mind before the meeting.
The two teams have contested several Coupe de France finals, but in recent years they have met almost as much in UEFA competition as in domestic competition. In fact, this is the sixth time in eight seasons that they have faced each other. The second leg will be the tenth UEFA Women’s Champions League singles match between the two.
PSG are the only team to have eliminated Lyon in the last eight seasons: first in the 2014/15 round of 16 and then in the 2020/21 quarter-finals.
Since the championship took the shape and name of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Lyon have been crowned champions 7 times, becoming the tournament’s most successful club. It was also the team that reached the semifinals the most times, on 9 occasions. He arrives at this meeting, with the weight and experience of history. His rival, PSG, was runner-up twice (2014/2015 and 2016/2017) and dreams of lifting his first cup this year.
