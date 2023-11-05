Lynx killing permits | The Finnish Conservation Union proposed killing a hundred lynxes – What is it about?

Finland the nature conservation association has collected about 50,000 euros from citizens to help the lynx in a short time. The money is supposed to be used for legal expenses when nature conservation districts and associations complain about lynx felling permits.

The Finnish Game Center has granted exemption permits for the killing of a total of 300 lynxes. The Nature Conservancy encourages local associations to complain and guarantees that their costs will be covered with the collected money.

“We are also going to take the side of the lynx and complain about as many exemptions as possible,” the union declares in its collection campaign.

The association launched the campaign in mid-October, inspired by the spectacular news.

HS had said that the Finnish Game Agency granted exceptional permits for shooting lynxes, even though there is no policy basis in the law. You can read the story here.

According to Finnish law, the lynx is protected and strictly protected according to the EU habitat directive.

To be special the situation is made by the fact that back in August, the Nature Conservation Union itself announced that a hundred lynx could be killed in a stock-keeping hunt.

The association stated in its statement to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry that it would present quota of one hundred lynx for the hunting year 2023–2024.

Executive director of the Finnish Conservation Union I met Veistola does not see a contradiction in his pro-hunting statement and fundraising campaign aimed at repealing killing permits.

“It’s about two different things. In the statement, we wanted to agree on a maximum amount, i.e. a kind of license ceiling. Now we are complaining about the reasons for the exemptions, not the amount,” says Veistola.

When the ministry asked for a statement on population-based hunting in the summer, it announced the number of 320 lynx. The nature conservation association considers this too large, although according to Veistola, the association is not against lynx hunting per se.

“In the statement, we also brought up the usefulness of lynxes,” says Veistola.

Lynxes keep the population of small deer in check, such as white-tailed deer.

“We are not opposed to exemptions based on damage. However, hunting must have sustainable dimensions and reasonable justifications. This is not the case now,” says Veistola.

The lynx is Finland’s only wild feline. The population has increased due to conservation, and lynx can now be found all over the country.

in Finland around 2,500 adult lynx live today.

According to the position assessment of the Natural Resources Center (Luke). Finnish lynx population has grown by about nine percent since 2022. The population has grown in most parts of the country in recent years, and the lynx is no longer classified as endangered.

In October, the Finnish Game Center granted exemption permits for the killing of 300 lynx in accordance with the quota set by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The decision has received a lot of publicity.

Large exemption quotas have been justified, among other things, by the fact that without hunting people’s tolerance for lynxes would decrease.

Protected the granting of felling permits for big game based solely on population maintenance hunting has also received a verdict from the highest court.

The Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) stated in its recent decision that the Finnish Game Center should not have issued killing permits to kill bears in Pirkanmaa and Kainuu last summer.

According to KHO, population management hunting targeting a strictly protected species and preserving the hunting culture are not goals where strict protection could be deviated from.

The Supreme Court issued a decision with the same content lynx hunting in the spring of 2022.

The Supreme Court stated that the implementation of the general goals of the national management plan alone was not a sufficient basis for granting an exception permit to kill the lynx.